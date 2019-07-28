Contrasting of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

We are comparing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

13.9 and 13.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival XBiotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a 21.49% upside potential. Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 84.14%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 13.5%. Insiders owned 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 37.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.