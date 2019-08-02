Contrasting of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

As Biotechnology companies, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 102.04 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.1. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, and a 21.40% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.