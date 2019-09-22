Contrasting of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Current Ratio is 17.1. Meanwhile, Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 35.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.