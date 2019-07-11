Contrasting of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.54 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.45% and an $16 average target price. Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 65.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerus Corporation seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders owned 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.