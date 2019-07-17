Contrasting of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.03% and an $16 consensus price target. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $20.67, with potential upside of 97.80%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 0% respectively. 14.33% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.