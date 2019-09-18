Contrasting of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 122.85 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.1 and a Quick Ratio of 17.1. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.59% and an $16 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.