Contrasting of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

This is a contrast between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. On the competitive side is, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a 55.04% upside potential and an average price target of $16. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 631.71%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 28.3% respectively. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.