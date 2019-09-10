Contrasting of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$16 is Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 53.26%. On the other hand, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 67.66% and its consensus target price is $14. The data provided earlier shows that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 78.8%. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.