Contrasting of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) and Its Peers

We are comparing Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.40% 17.30% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. N/A 63 11.36 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.31 2.49

$70.17 is the consensus price target of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., with a potential upside of 6.03%. The potential upside of the competitors is 29.03%. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. are 0.7 and 0.4. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Risk and Volatility

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s competitors are 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals beat Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.