Contrasting of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Both Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 61 5.42 N/A 5.82 10.56 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.92 N/A 1.74 16.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. Holly Energy Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is currently more affordable than Holly Energy Partners L.P., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Holly Energy Partners L.P. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Holly Energy Partners L.P. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Holly Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 3 3 2.50 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

The average target price of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is $70.6, with potential upside of 7.13%. Holly Energy Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a -2.51% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 32.2%. 0.3% are Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 1.64% -1.66% 4.31% -1.77% -10.94% 7.69% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 3.24% -0.28% -4.13% -6.37% -5.42% -1.68%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Holly Energy Partners L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats Holly Energy Partners L.P. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.