Contrasting of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 61 5.42 N/A 5.82 10.56 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 42 3.22 N/A 2.51 17.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1%

Volatility and Risk

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 3 3 2.50 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.13% and an $70.6 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 64.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares. Competitively, 29.98% are Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 1.64% -1.66% 4.31% -1.77% -10.94% 7.69% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. -1.25% 0.33% 0.61% 21.58% 34.97% 18.45%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.