Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

As Biotechnology companies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 416.38 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk and Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Prothena Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $150.5, and a 58.45% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.