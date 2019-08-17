Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta means Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, MannKind Corporation has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, with potential upside of 38.42%. Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average price target of $3.33, with potential upside of 205.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that MannKind Corporation looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 27.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.