Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

This is a contrast between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 80.70 N/A -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.