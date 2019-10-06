Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 -0.73 34.07M -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,708,684.97% -8.7% -8.5% Kura Oncology Inc. 214,276,729.56% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta is the reason why it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 and a Quick Ratio of 45.8. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $150.5, and a 70.13% upside potential. Kura Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 49.76% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.