Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

We are comparing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 112 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 45.8. The Current Ratio of rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.