Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Since Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 111 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $128, and a 42.76% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 336.36% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.33%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.