Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 203.56 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 9.2% respectively. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.