Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

This is a contrast between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 19 and 19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $128, while its potential upside is 25.93%. Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $31.33, with potential downside of -14.45%. Based on the results shown earlier, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 33.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.