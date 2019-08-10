Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|111
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|72.84
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
