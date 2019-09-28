Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

This is a contrast between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,673,751.33% -8.7% -8.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126,196,808.51% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 and a Quick Ratio of 45.8. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.79% and an $150.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $19, which is potential 195.49% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 90.4%. Insiders held 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.