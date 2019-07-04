Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.48 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Codexis Inc. has beta of -0.3 which is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$128 is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 22.02%. Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 consensus price target and a 25.93% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Codexis Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.6% and 87.9% respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.