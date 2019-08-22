Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

We are comparing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 43 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $128, while its potential upside is 40.23%. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus price target is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.33%. The data provided earlier shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.