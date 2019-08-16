Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 111 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.