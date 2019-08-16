Contrasting of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|111
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
