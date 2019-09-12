Contrasting of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.30 N/A -3.87 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MacroGenics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MacroGenics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.3 beta indicates that MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MacroGenics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MacroGenics Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 88.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.