Contrasting of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We are comparing MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.20 N/A -3.87 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 42.51 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MacroGenics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk and Volatility

MacroGenics Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s beta is 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 79.01% for MacroGenics Inc. with average target price of $25.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 49.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.