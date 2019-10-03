Contrasting of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MacroGenics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 323,306,627.82% -57.7% -44.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,162,241.89% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 120.77% for MacroGenics Inc. with average target price of $27. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -16.58% and its average target price is $23.5. The results provided earlier shows that MacroGenics Inc. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.