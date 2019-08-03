Contrasting of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.98 N/A -3.87 0.00 Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MacroGenics Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has MacroGenics Inc. and Celyad SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and Celyad SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.90% for MacroGenics Inc. with consensus target price of $25.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance while Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celyad SA.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.