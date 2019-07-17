Contrasting of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

This is a contrast between MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.41 N/A -3.87 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.70 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MacroGenics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.85 shows that MacroGenics Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.72 beta which is 172.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. MacroGenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MacroGenics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc. has an average target price of $25.25, and a 66.01% upside potential. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 56.25%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MacroGenics Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 52.3% respectively. 0.8% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.