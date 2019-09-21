Contrasting of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|22
|3.68
|N/A
|3.02
|7.88
|Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
|27
|6.54
|N/A
|0.22
|121.95
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is currently more affordable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.00%
|17.8%
|5.4%
|Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
|0.00%
|2.4%
|1%
Volatility and Risk
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 7.73% and an $23 average price target. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 2.68% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation seems more appealing than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 95.9% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.7% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.25%
|2.32%
|1.84%
|17.49%
|22.89%
|21.39%
|Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
|-2.67%
|0.52%
|-4.19%
|7.11%
|-9.41%
|17.17%
For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has stronger performance than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.
