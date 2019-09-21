Contrasting of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 3.68 N/A 3.02 7.88 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.54 N/A 0.22 121.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is currently more affordable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 2.00

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 7.73% and an $23 average price target. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 2.68% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation seems more appealing than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.7% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.25% 2.32% 1.84% 17.49% 22.89% 21.39% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -2.67% 0.52% -4.19% 7.11% -9.41% 17.17%

For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has stronger performance than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.