Contrasting of Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.21 N/A 0.83 12.37 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 11 2.25 N/A 0.40 27.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Macatawa Bank Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Macatawa Bank Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Macatawa Bank Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Macatawa Bank Corporation’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.38 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Macatawa Bank Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 51.5% respectively. Macatawa Bank Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -0.82% -2.5% -10.36% -1.36% -22.17% 0%

Summary

Macatawa Bank Corporation beats Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.