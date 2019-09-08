Contrasting of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

This is a contrast between LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 84 0.71 N/A 11.09 7.54 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.31 N/A 1.01 26.95

Demonstrates LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Koppers Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Koppers Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Koppers Holdings Inc. are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Koppers Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Ratings

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Koppers Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a consensus price target of $91.4, and a 17.10% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was less bullish than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Koppers Holdings Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.