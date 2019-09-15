Contrasting of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lyft Inc.
|59
|4.66
|N/A
|-6.35
|0.00
|Zendesk Inc.
|84
|11.59
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lyft Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zendesk Inc.
|0.00%
|-35.6%
|-11.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Lyft Inc. and Zendesk Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lyft Inc.
|0
|3
|12
|2.80
|Zendesk Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The average price target of Lyft Inc. is $74.13, with potential upside of 60.80%. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential upside is 30.00% and its average price target is $95.5. The results provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than Zendesk Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Lyft Inc. and Zendesk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 95.8%. Insiders owned 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lyft Inc.
|-6.68%
|-1.82%
|3.61%
|0%
|0%
|-22.25%
|Zendesk Inc.
|-10.6%
|-7.79%
|-1.43%
|26.74%
|50.45%
|43.16%
For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Lyft Inc.
Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.