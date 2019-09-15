Contrasting of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 59 4.66 N/A -6.35 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 84 11.59 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Lyft Inc. and Zendesk Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 12 2.80 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Lyft Inc. is $74.13, with potential upside of 60.80%. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential upside is 30.00% and its average price target is $95.5. The results provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than Zendesk Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lyft Inc. and Zendesk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 95.8%. Insiders owned 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Lyft Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.