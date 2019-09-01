Contrasting of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 60 4.86 N/A -6.35 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.76 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lyft Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lyft Inc.’s upside potential is 51.85% at a $74.36 average target price. Meanwhile, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential downside is -12.02%. Based on the results shown earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lyft Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 68.4% respectively. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance while the Rubicon Project Inc. has 104.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.