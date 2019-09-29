Contrasting of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lyft Inc. has 33.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lyft Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 402,400,662.25% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Lyft Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 194.44M 48 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Lyft Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

With consensus target price of $67, Lyft Inc. has a potential upside of 62.03%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Lyft Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lyft Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance while Lyft Inc.’s rivals have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Lyft Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lyft Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Dividends

Lyft Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lyft Inc.’s peers beat Lyft Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.