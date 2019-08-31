Contrasting of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 60 4.87 N/A -6.35 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.28 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lyft Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Liquidity

Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, BSQUARE Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. BSQUARE Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lyft Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Lyft Inc.’s consensus price target is $74.36, while its potential upside is 51.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lyft Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 31% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Lyft Inc. was more bearish than BSQUARE Corporation.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.