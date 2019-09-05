Contrasting of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Both Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 7 60.36 N/A -0.06 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 177 14.11 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Luokung Technology Corp. and HubSpot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Luokung Technology Corp. and HubSpot Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, HubSpot Inc.’s potential downside is -2.26% and its average price target is $191.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.