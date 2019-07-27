Contrasting of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

This is a contrast between Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 87.77 N/A -0.16 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 33 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Luokung Technology Corp. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Luokung Technology Corp. and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Arco Platform Limited’s potential upside is 2.77% and its average price target is $46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. had bearish trend while Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.