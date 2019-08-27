Contrasting of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 53 2.75 N/A 0.46 124.19 Impinj Inc. 26 5.88 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Impinj Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Impinj Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Impinj Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Impinj Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $68.25, and a 21.68% upside potential. Competitively Impinj Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 5.60%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lumentum Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Impinj Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.5% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares and 75.4% of Impinj Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Impinj Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Impinj Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.