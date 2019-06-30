Contrasting of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 50 2.79 N/A 0.46 124.45 Clearfield Inc. 13 2.18 N/A 0.35 41.80

Table 1 highlights Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Clearfield Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clearfield Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lumentum Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Clearfield Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Clearfield Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. are 4 and 3.2. Competitively, Clearfield Inc. has 9 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Clearfield Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 20.76% at a $64.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares and 30.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -5.27% -6.55% 24.67% 1.43% -12.02% 35.09% Clearfield Inc. 0.42% -4.38% 7.77% 5.18% 24.31% 45.36%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Clearfield Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Clearfield Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.