Contrasting of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

We will be comparing the differences between Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 53 2.69 N/A 0.46 124.19 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 193.12 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Risk and Volatility

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. are 4 and 3.2. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 12.8 and 12.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $68.25, and a 22.36% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 34.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.