Contrasting of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB). The two are both Textile – Apparel Clothing companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica Inc. 168 6.84 N/A 3.86 49.45 Kontoor Brands Inc. 30 0.68 N/A 3.59 8.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc. Kontoor Brands Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lululemon Athletica Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 24% Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lululemon Athletica Inc. are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Kontoor Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Kontoor Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 5 10 2.67 Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 4.24% for Lululemon Athletica Inc. with average target price of $187.2. Kontoor Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a -13.31% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lululemon Athletica Inc. is looking more favorable than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 56.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lululemon Athletica Inc. -0.58% 6.19% 8.78% 28.58% 60.8% 57.13% Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58%

For the past year Lululemon Athletica Inc. has 57.13% stronger performance while Kontoor Brands Inc. has -27.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc. beats Kontoor Brands Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.