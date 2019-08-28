Contrasting of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Since Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) are part of the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica Inc. 170 6.86 N/A 3.86 49.45 Capri Holdings Limited 40 0.73 N/A 3.59 9.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Capri Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lululemon Athletica Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Capri Holdings Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 24% Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. Capri Holdings Limited’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lululemon Athletica Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Capri Holdings Limited is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Lululemon Athletica Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capri Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 5 10 2.67 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.64% and an $188.47 consensus target price. On the other hand, Capri Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 181.96% and its consensus target price is $73. The information presented earlier suggests that Capri Holdings Limited looks more robust than Lululemon Athletica Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 91.9%. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Capri Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lululemon Athletica Inc. -0.58% 6.19% 8.78% 28.58% 60.8% 57.13% Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14%

For the past year Lululemon Athletica Inc. has 57.13% stronger performance while Capri Holdings Limited has -6.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc. beats Capri Holdings Limited on 11 of the 12 factors.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.