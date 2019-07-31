Contrasting of Luby’s Inc. (LUB) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -0.56 0.00 Performance Food Group Company 39 0.25 N/A 1.15 34.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Luby’s Inc. and Performance Food Group Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Luby’s Inc. and Performance Food Group Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -15.4% -8.5% Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Luby’s Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Performance Food Group Company has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Luby’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Performance Food Group Company which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Performance Food Group Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Luby’s Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Luby’s Inc. and Performance Food Group Company are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 97.7% respectively. 17.7% are Luby’s Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Performance Food Group Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luby’s Inc. -5.56% -7.5% -9.36% 4.69% -48.06% 12.54% Performance Food Group Company 1.58% -2.21% 0.51% 20.47% 13.61% 21.82%

For the past year Luby’s Inc. was less bullish than Performance Food Group Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Performance Food Group Company beats Luby’s Inc.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.