Contrasting of Luby’s Inc. (LUB) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Luby’s Inc. has 33.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Luby’s Inc. has 3.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Luby’s Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.20% -4.00% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Luby’s Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Luby’s Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

The peers have a potential upside of 19.31%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Luby’s Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Luby’s Inc. has -3.33% weaker performance while Luby’s Inc.’s peers have 30.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luby’s Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Luby’s Inc.’s peers have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Luby’s Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luby’s Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Luby’s Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Luby’s Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Luby’s Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Luby’s Inc.’s competitors beat Luby’s Inc.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.