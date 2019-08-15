Contrasting of LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 6 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 32 5.46 N/A 0.78 45.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LSC Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. HMS Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LSC Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LSC Communications Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, HMS Holdings Corp.’s average price target is $42.75, while its potential upside is 9.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares and 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares. 2.8% are LSC Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance while HMS Holdings Corp. has 24.07% stronger performance.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats on 9 of the 9 factors LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.