Contrasting of LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.72 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights LSC Communications Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

LSC Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. LSC Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LSC Communications Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is $11.65, which is potential 21.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LSC Communications Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 0%. LSC Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. was more bearish than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.