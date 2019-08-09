Contrasting of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Both LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) are each other’s competitor in the Investment Brokerage – National industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 78 1.15 N/A 5.64 14.87 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 48 3.45 N/A 4.06 12.02

Demonstrates LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. E*TRADE Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than E*TRADE Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.3% 8.2% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.32 beta indicates that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 27.58% at a $97.33 average price target. E*TRADE Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $55.83 average price target and a 29.21% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that E*TRADE Financial Corporation looks more robust than LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.5% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 96.8% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares. About 0.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -4.04% 2.34% 14.05% 20.68% 25.35% 37.31% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than E*TRADE Financial Corporation

Summary

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.