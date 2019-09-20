Contrasting of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.32 N/A -8.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2%

Risk and Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are 77.2 and 77.2. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc. has 1.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.81%. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.