Contrasting of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Its Rivals

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has 97.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Loral Space & Communications Inc. has 0.81% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.30% 12.00% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A 37 104.29 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 88.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. -0.93% -0.29% -2.98% -16.8% -2.88% 0.51% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are 77.2 and 77.2. Competitively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s peers have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Loral Space & Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.